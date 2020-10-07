Howard Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Howard Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 19.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,199 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.2% of Howard Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Howard Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSCM. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 50.6% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,085,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,072,000 after acquiring an additional 3,388,043 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,115,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 354.1% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 789,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,714,000 after purchasing an additional 615,358 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $10,436,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $7,909,000.

Shares of BSCM traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.85. The company had a trading volume of 5,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,277. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.65. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.16 and a fifty-two week high of $23.76.

