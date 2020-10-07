Howard Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in VanEck Vectors Short Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB)

Howard Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Short Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB) by 67.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,330 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,526 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Short Municipal ETF makes up approximately 0.2% of Howard Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Howard Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.40% of VanEck Vectors Short Municipal ETF worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SMB. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Municipal ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 350,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,096,000 after purchasing an additional 8,539 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Short Municipal ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 311,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,614,000 after purchasing an additional 22,818 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Short Municipal ETF by 55.0% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 302,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,447,000 after purchasing an additional 107,292 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Short Municipal ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 80,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Short Municipal ETF by 39.5% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 77,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 21,838 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Short Municipal ETF stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $18.05. The stock had a trading volume of 3,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,656. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.08 and a 200 day moving average of $17.83. VanEck Vectors Short Municipal ETF has a twelve month low of $15.66 and a twelve month high of $18.15.

Market Vectors Short Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Short Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 1 to 6 years.

