iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDM) Shares Sold by Coastal Capital Group Inc.

Coastal Capital Group Inc. lowered its position in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDM) by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 613 shares during the quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 23.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,345,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,833,000 after acquiring an additional 257,435 shares during the period. CORDA Investment Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 926,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,292,000 after acquiring an additional 25,681 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 12.5% during the second quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 562,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,155,000 after acquiring an additional 62,527 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 11.8% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 388,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,780,000 after acquiring an additional 41,080 shares during the period. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 15.9% during the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 260,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,544,000 after acquiring an additional 35,725 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IBDM traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.02. 147,309 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,606. iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF has a 12 month low of $22.15 and a 12 month high of $25.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.98.

