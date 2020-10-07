iBonds Mar 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDD) Shares Up 0%

iBonds Mar 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDD) shares were up 0% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $27.31 and last traded at $27.31. Approximately 699 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 9,997 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.30.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.09.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iBonds Mar 2023 Term Corporate ETF stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iBonds Mar 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDD) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 520,558 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,004 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 15.31% of iBonds Mar 2023 Term Corporate ETF worth $13,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

