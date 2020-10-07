ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.86 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for ICF International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.74 and the highest is $0.94. ICF International posted earnings of $1.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 23.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that ICF International will report full-year earnings of $3.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.58 to $3.72. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.21 to $4.55. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow ICF International.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $353.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.45 million. ICF International had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share.

ICFI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of ICF International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Sidoti raised their target price on shares of ICF International from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. TheStreet raised shares of ICF International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.83.

ICFI traded up $1.99 on Wednesday, reaching $66.65. The company had a trading volume of 5,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,110. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.62. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. ICF International has a 52-week low of $47.75 and a 52-week high of $95.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.49%.

In other news, Director Handel Michael J. Van bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $72.49 per share, for a total transaction of $289,960.00. Company insiders own 4.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of ICF International in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of ICF International by 18.0% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 4,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of ICF International in the second quarter worth approximately $308,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in ICF International in the second quarter valued at $315,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in ICF International by 48.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter.

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

