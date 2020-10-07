ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $280.60 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI) will announce $280.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for ICU Medical’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $286.50 million and the lowest is $274.70 million. ICU Medical reported sales of $307.47 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that ICU Medical will report full year sales of $1.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ICU Medical.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $303.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.37 million. ICU Medical had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ICUI shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of ICU Medical from $228.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of ICU Medical from $199.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. ICU Medical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.33.

Shares of ICU Medical stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $182.15. 89,219 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,929. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $189.00 and its 200 day moving average is $192.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 47.15 and a beta of 0.67. ICU Medical has a 12 month low of $148.89 and a 12 month high of $236.51.

In other ICU Medical news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $150,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,770. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vivek Jain sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $2,242,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,147,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,090 shares of company stock valued at $4,716,593 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ICUI. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its holdings in ICU Medical by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 702,442 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $129,467,000 after acquiring an additional 176,434 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ICU Medical by 169.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 189,670 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,958,000 after acquiring an additional 119,393 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in ICU Medical by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 240,599 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,546,000 after acquiring an additional 88,974 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new stake in ICU Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,338,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new stake in ICU Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,256,000. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy, critical care, and oncology applications worldwide. It offers infusion therapy products comprising a tube running from a bottle or plastic bag containing a solution to a catheter inserted in a patient's vein.

