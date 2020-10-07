IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $188.62

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $188.62 and last traded at $188.42, with a volume of 8817 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $183.80.

A number of analysts recently commented on IEX shares. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of IDEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Argus started coverage on IDEX in a report on Friday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised IDEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on IDEX from $172.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on IDEX from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.82.

The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.05.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $561.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.69 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 15.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is 34.48%.

In other IDEX news, CAO Michael J. Yates sold 15,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.17, for a total value of $2,774,077.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,182,229.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew K. Silvernail sold 99,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.77, for a total transaction of $16,855,059.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 304,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,312,155.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 128,043 shares of company stock valued at $21,872,661. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IEX. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in IDEX by 11,323.7% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 887,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $137,644,000 after buying an additional 880,195 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,896,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $261,944,000 after acquiring an additional 372,906 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 108.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 672,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,316,000 after acquiring an additional 349,253 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in IDEX by 726.0% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 304,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,065,000 after purchasing an additional 267,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in IDEX by 10.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,788,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $385,117,000 after purchasing an additional 261,557 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

IDEX

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

