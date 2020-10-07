iFabric (TSE:IFA) Shares Up 4.2%

Shares of iFabric Corp (TSE:IFA) shot up 4.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$4.22 and last traded at C$4.22. 1,400 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 14,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.05.

The company has a market cap of $111.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -168.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$4.55 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.32.

iFabric Company Profile (TSE:IFA)

iFabric Corp. designs, manufactures, purchases, and distributes women's intimate apparel, sleepwear, and accessories worldwide. It operates through Intimate Apparel, Intelligent Fabrics, and Other segments. The company offers backless and strapless underwire bras under the Coconut Grove Intimates brand.

