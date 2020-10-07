IHT Real Estate Protocol Achieves Market Cap of $1.03 Million (IHT)

IHT Real Estate Protocol (CURRENCY:IHT) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 7th. One IHT Real Estate Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, CoinBene, OEX and HitBTC. During the last seven days, IHT Real Estate Protocol has traded down 19% against the US dollar. IHT Real Estate Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.03 million and approximately $3,255.00 worth of IHT Real Estate Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About IHT Real Estate Protocol

IHT Real Estate Protocol (CRYPTO:IHT) is a token. Its launch date was December 12th, 2017. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s total supply is 996,491,162 tokens and its circulating supply is 989,061,136 tokens. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s official website is ihtcoin.com . IHT Real Estate Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ihtcoin

Buying and Selling IHT Real Estate Protocol

IHT Real Estate Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Allbit, Bittrex, Cashierest, Kucoin, Upbit, LBank, HitBTC, CoinTiger, CoinBene, Gate.io and OEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IHT Real Estate Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IHT Real Estate Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IHT Real Estate Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

