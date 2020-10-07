Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Sold by Anderson Hoagland & Co.

Anderson Hoagland & Co. cut its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,732 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Illumina comprises approximately 1.5% of Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $3,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ILMN. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Illumina by 6,236.4% in the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,336,418 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $767,343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299,545 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the first quarter worth about $320,139,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Illumina by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,140,168 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $311,404,000 after purchasing an additional 295,532 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Illumina by 250.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 377,010 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $102,965,000 after purchasing an additional 269,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd raised its position in shares of Illumina by 86.4% during the 1st quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 457,576 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $124,973,000 after purchasing an additional 212,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

In other news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.82, for a total value of $37,851.22. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,032.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.00, for a total value of $33,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,277,248. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,123 shares of company stock valued at $10,529,100 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN traded up $1.11 on Tuesday, hitting $317.28. 1,324,028 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,291,387. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $329.95 and its 200 day moving average is $335.42. The company has a market capitalization of $46.32 billion, a PE ratio of 67.80, a P/E/G ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.90. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $196.78 and a 1-year high of $404.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.76.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $633.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.07 million. Illumina had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 20.67%. The company’s revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Illumina from $335.00 to $281.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Illumina from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $390.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $327.65.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

Featured Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.