INDRA SISTEMAS/ADR (OTCMKTS:ISMAY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $3.50

INDRA SISTEMAS/ADR (OTCMKTS:ISMAY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.50 and last traded at $3.50, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.50.

The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.98.

About INDRA SISTEMAS/ADR (OTCMKTS:ISMAY)

Indra Sistemas, SA operates as a technology and consulting company worldwide. The company designs, develops, produces, integrates, and maintains systems, solutions, and services based on the use of information technologies, electronics, and communication; and for surveillance and security control of facilities.

