Ink Protocol 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $177,047.00 (XNK)

Ink Protocol (CURRENCY:XNK) traded 15.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 6th. During the last week, Ink Protocol has traded up 41.3% against the US dollar. One Ink Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges including Bancor Network, COSS, Bibox and IDEX. Ink Protocol has a market cap of $1.40 million and $177,047.00 worth of Ink Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009461 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002312 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.54 or 0.00260397 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00035058 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00082402 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.99 or 0.01503243 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00155431 BTC.

About Ink Protocol

Ink Protocol’s launch date was November 15th, 2017. Ink Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 427,113,382 tokens. Ink Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound . Ink Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . The Reddit community for Ink Protocol is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ink Protocol is paywithink.com

Ink Protocol Token Trading

Ink Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, IDEX, COSS, Bibox and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ink Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

