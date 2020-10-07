Ink Protocol Reaches Market Cap of $1.27 Million (XNK)

Ink Protocol (CURRENCY:XNK) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 7th. One Ink Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bancor Network, COSS and CoinBene. During the last seven days, Ink Protocol has traded up 39.4% against the dollar. Ink Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.27 million and approximately $162,784.00 worth of Ink Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ink Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009381 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002339 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.71 or 0.00259882 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00036245 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00084508 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.43 or 0.01532608 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00157503 BTC.

Ink Protocol Profile

Ink Protocol launched on November 15th, 2017. Ink Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 427,113,382 tokens. Ink Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound . Ink Protocol’s official website is paywithink.com . The Reddit community for Ink Protocol is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ink Protocol is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation

Buying and Selling Ink Protocol

Ink Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, IDEX, Bancor Network, Bibox and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ink Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ink Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ink Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.