Innovator IBD Breakout Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:BOUT) Trading Up 2.8%

Innovator IBD Breakout Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:BOUT)’s share price was up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.20 and last traded at $24.16. Approximately 3,763 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 3,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.51.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.77.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Innovator IBD Breakout Opportunities ETF stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innovator IBD Breakout Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:BOUT) by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,823 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,730 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 7.13% of Innovator IBD Breakout Opportunities ETF worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

