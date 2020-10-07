Innovator Lunt Low Vol/High Beta Tactical ETF (BATS:LVHB) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Shares of Innovator Lunt Low Vol/High Beta Tactical ETF (BATS:LVHB) fell 0.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $31.44 and last traded at $31.73. 2,484 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $31.80.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.15.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Innovator Lunt Low Vol/High Beta Tactical ETF stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Innovator Lunt Low Vol/High Beta Tactical ETF (BATS:LVHB) by 44.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,795 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Innovator Lunt Low Vol/High Beta Tactical ETF were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

