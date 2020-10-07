Innovus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:INNVD) Stock Price Up 143.9%

Innovus Pharmaceuticals Inc (OTCMKTS:INNVD) rose 143.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.49 and last traded at $3.00. Approximately 4,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 9,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.23.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.30.

About Innovus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:INNVD)

Innovus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, licensing, and commercialization of non-prescription medicines and consumer care products in the United States. Its products include Zestra, a proprietary blend of essential oils to enhance desire, arousal, and satisfaction in women; EjectDelay, an over-the-counter monograph compliant benzocaine gel for premature ejaculation; Sensum+, a non-medicated cream for penile sensitivity; Zestra Glide, a water-based longer lasting lubricant; Vesele, a proprietary oral supplement for promoting sexual health; and Androferti, a natural supplement to support male reproductive health and sperm quality.

