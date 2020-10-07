Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) Shares Sold by Sara Bay Financial

Sara Bay Financial cut its stake in Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Sara Bay Financial’s holdings in Inphi were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Inphi during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Inphi in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Inphi by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 46,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 9,812 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Inphi by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Inphi by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 121,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,588,000 after acquiring an additional 30,438 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Bruce M. Mcwilliams sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $406,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,905,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John Edmunds sold 10,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.90, for a total value of $1,313,228.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,080,573.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,509 shares of company stock worth $8,825,643 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IPHI traded down $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $113.51. 14,085 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,136,862. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $109.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.42. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of -71.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Inphi Co. has a 12-month low of $55.72 and a 12-month high of $142.00.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.81. The business had revenue of $175.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.12 million. Inphi had a positive return on equity of 10.23% and a negative net margin of 14.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 103.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Inphi Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IPHI. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Inphi from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Inphi from $126.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on Inphi from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Inphi from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Inphi in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.53.

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets worldwide. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption. The company's semiconductor solutions address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of communications and datacenter infrastructures.

