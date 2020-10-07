Insider Buying: Blue Sky Alternatives Access Fund Limited (BAF.AX) (ASX:BAF) Insider Buys 26,562 Shares of Stock

Blue Sky Alternatives Access Fund Limited (BAF.AX) (ASX:BAF) insider Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson acquired 26,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.91 ($0.65) per share, with a total value of A$24,118.30 ($17,227.35).

Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 28th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson acquired 26,542 shares of Blue Sky Alternatives Access Fund Limited (BAF.AX) stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.90 ($0.65) per share, with a total value of A$23,967.43 ($17,119.59).

On Thursday, September 24th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson acquired 24,001 shares of Blue Sky Alternatives Access Fund Limited (BAF.AX) stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.91 ($0.65) per share, with a total value of A$21,768.91 ($15,549.22).

On Monday, September 21st, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson bought 26,631 shares of Blue Sky Alternatives Access Fund Limited (BAF.AX) stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.90 ($0.65) per share, with a total value of A$24,047.79 ($17,177.00).

On Friday, September 18th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson bought 27,155 shares of Blue Sky Alternatives Access Fund Limited (BAF.AX) stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.89 ($0.64) per share, with a total value of A$24,222.26 ($17,301.61).

On Wednesday, September 16th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson bought 28,301 shares of Blue Sky Alternatives Access Fund Limited (BAF.AX) stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.88 ($0.63) per share, with a total value of A$24,819.98 ($17,728.56).

On Monday, September 14th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson bought 33,573 shares of Blue Sky Alternatives Access Fund Limited (BAF.AX) stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.88 ($0.63) per share, with a total value of A$29,678.53 ($21,198.95).

On Thursday, September 10th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson bought 31,150 shares of Blue Sky Alternatives Access Fund Limited (BAF.AX) stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.89 ($0.63) per share, with a total value of A$27,598.90 ($19,713.50).

The business’s fifty day moving average price is A$0.70 and its 200 day moving average price is A$0.77.

The business also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.41%. Blue Sky Alternatives Access Fund Limited (BAF.AX)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 153.85%.

About Blue Sky Alternatives Access Fund Limited (BAF.AX)

Blue Sky Alternatives Access Fund Ltd specializes in investments in venture capital, private equity, private real estate including infrastructure, commodities, farmland, agricultural water entitlements, and real assets such as water rights.

