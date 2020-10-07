Insider Buying: Canadian Spirit Resources, Inc. (CVE:SPI) Insider Acquires 6,953,000 Shares of Stock

Canadian Spirit Resources, Inc. (CVE:SPI) insider Elmag Investments inc. bought 6,953,000 shares of Canadian Spirit Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.05 per share, with a total value of C$347,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,434,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,971,706.30.

Elmag Investments inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Shares of SPI traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$0.05. The stock had a trading volume of 7,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,264. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.06 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.05. Canadian Spirit Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.02 and a 12-month high of C$0.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $7.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.56.

Canadian Spirit Resources Inc, a natural resources company, focuses on the identification, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. It primarily develops the Montney Formation natural gas and natural gas liquids resource play in the Farrell Creek/Altares area of northeastern British Columbia.

