Insider Selling: Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) VP Sells 2,223 Shares of Stock

Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) VP Francis J. Murphy sold 2,223 shares of Acacia Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.97, for a total transaction of $148,874.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Francis J. Murphy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 5th, Francis J. Murphy sold 2,804 shares of Acacia Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.33, for a total transaction of $188,793.32.

On Monday, September 21st, Francis J. Murphy sold 145 shares of Acacia Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total transaction of $9,903.50.

On Friday, September 18th, Francis J. Murphy sold 277 shares of Acacia Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.41, for a total transaction of $18,949.57.

On Wednesday, September 2nd, Francis J. Murphy sold 120 shares of Acacia Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total transaction of $8,101.20.

On Monday, August 17th, Francis J. Murphy sold 936 shares of Acacia Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.96, for a total transaction of $63,610.56.

ACIA traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.28. 292,996 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 573,536. Acacia Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.62 and a fifty-two week high of $69.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.81 and a beta of 0.85.

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.15. Acacia Communications had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $135.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.79 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Acacia Communications, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ACIA. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Acacia Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acacia Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 17th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACIA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Acacia Communications by 5.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 153,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,327,000 after purchasing an additional 8,393 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acacia Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,508,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Acacia Communications by 39.5% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 216,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,539,000 after purchasing an additional 61,300 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Acacia Communications by 8.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 254,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,094,000 after purchasing an additional 19,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acacia Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,622,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

About Acacia Communications

Acacia Communications, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the United States, China, Germany, Thailand, and internationally. The company offers embedded and pluggable module products consisting of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 1,200 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets.

