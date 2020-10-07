Insider Selling: Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (TSE:WPM) Director Sells C$163,520.00 in Stock

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (TSE:WPM) Director George Leslie Brack sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$65.41, for a total transaction of C$163,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$787,970.18.

Shares of TSE WPM opened at C$62.98 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$67.88 and its 200 day moving average price is C$59.09. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp has a 1 year low of C$26.99 and a 1 year high of C$76.69. The company has a market capitalization of $28.28 billion and a PE ratio of 80.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$343.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$282.94 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp will post 0.5193001 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.134 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 26th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.28%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WPM shares. CSFB increased their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$57.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Eight Capital increased their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$55.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$78.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$57.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

