Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Acquired by Orrstown Financial Services Inc.

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 14.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,833 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,413,363 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,645,971,000 after buying an additional 1,108,810 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 34.8% in the second quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc now owns 92,979 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,563,000 after buying an additional 24,002 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 68.1% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 77,606 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,644,000 after buying an additional 31,437 shares in the last quarter. Accident Compensation Corp increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 19.9% in the second quarter. Accident Compensation Corp now owns 228,252 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $13,657,000 after buying an additional 37,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.9% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,621,940 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $216,701,000 after buying an additional 102,532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Intel from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Intel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.15.

Shares of INTC stock traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $51.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,616,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,973,879. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.63 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.72.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.54 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. Analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 27.10%.

In other Intel news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total transaction of $216,832.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,465.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $401,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 293,594 shares in the company, valued at $14,679,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,491 shares of company stock valued at $365,878. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

