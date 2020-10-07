Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Howard Capital Management Inc.

Howard Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,192 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,418 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 39.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,092,410 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,740,598,000 after buying an additional 8,197,324 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter valued at $73,141,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 116.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,478,112 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $863,186,000 after acquiring an additional 7,774,135 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 195.4% during the 1st quarter. Swedbank now owns 5,394,241 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $291,936,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Intel by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,643,371 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,611,183,000 after buying an additional 2,854,921 shares during the period. 64.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
INTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, July 27th. 140166 reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.15.
Intel stock traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $52.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,405,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,973,879. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.01 and its 200-day moving average is $55.34. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.63 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29.
Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.54 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.10%.
About Intel
Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.
See Also: What is a SEC Filing?
Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.