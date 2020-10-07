Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors decreased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,051 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 5,462 shares during the period. Intel makes up approximately 1.4% of Optimum Investment Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Intel were worth $4,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,092,410 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,740,598,000 after purchasing an additional 8,197,324 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter worth about $73,141,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Intel by 116.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,478,112 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $863,186,000 after acquiring an additional 7,774,135 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank grew its holdings in Intel by 195.4% during the 1st quarter. Swedbank now owns 5,394,241 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $291,936,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Intel by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,643,371 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,611,183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854,921 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Sunday, June 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.37. 25,616,543 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,973,879. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.63 and a 1-year high of $69.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.33. The firm has a market cap of $218.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.72.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.12. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. The company had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.10%.

In related news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $401,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 293,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,679,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total value of $216,832.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,465.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,491 shares of company stock valued at $365,878 in the last quarter. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

