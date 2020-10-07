Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Sets New 12-Month High at $25.60

Shares of Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $25.60 and last traded at $25.58, with a volume of 65790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.01.

Several research firms recently commented on NTLA. Zacks Investment Research cut Intellia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 12th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Intellia Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.93.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 1.69.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.08. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 228.87% and a negative return on equity of 40.57%. The business had revenue of $16.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.56) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 46.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics Inc will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jose E. Rivera sold 5,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total value of $127,460.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John M. Leonard sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total transaction of $109,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 472,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,311,444.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,845 shares of company stock valued at $472,665. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 22.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,257,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,486,000 after buying an additional 768,947 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,724,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,093,000 after acquiring an additional 31,214 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 93.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,608,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,814,000 after acquiring an additional 776,887 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,306,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 591,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,228,000 after purchasing an additional 42,478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The company develops in vivo programs focused on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and primary hyperoxaluria.

