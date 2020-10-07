Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.59

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be given a dividend of 0.59 per share by the software maker on Monday, October 19th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53.

Intuit has increased its dividend by 56.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Intuit has a payout ratio of 30.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Intuit to earn $8.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.0%.

Intuit stock opened at $325.38 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $324.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $289.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Intuit has a 12 month low of $187.68 and a 12 month high of $360.00. The stock has a market cap of $85.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.99.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.95. Intuit had a net margin of 23.78% and a return on equity of 40.79%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. Intuit’s revenue was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intuit will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $300.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $315.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $292.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $360.94.

In other news, EVP Gregory N. Johnson sold 3,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.96, for a total transaction of $1,049,475.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,511,136.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 161,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.66, for a total transaction of $55,740,440.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,337,411.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 244,742 shares of company stock valued at $83,471,109. Company insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

