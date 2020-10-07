Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJQ) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJQ) rose 0.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.75 and last traded at $24.75. Approximately 53,688 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 39% from the average daily volume of 38,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.58.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.85.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSJQ. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 280.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $157,000. Northwest Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 507.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 14,428 shares in the last quarter.

