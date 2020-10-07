Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH) Shares Acquired by BEAM Asset Management LLC

BEAM Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,152 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of BEAM Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. BEAM Asset Management LLC owned about 0.50% of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF worth $2,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 11.5% during the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth $129,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTH traded up $3.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $144.86. 3,006 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,408. Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $69.41 and a 52-week high of $146.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.82.

PowerShares Dynamic Healthcare Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Healthcare Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index thoroughly evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investments and risk factors.

