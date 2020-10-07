Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Bought by Sowa Financial Group Inc.

Sowa Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 1.5% of Sowa Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Sowa Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Frisch Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.8% in the second quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 5,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 7,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 42.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ traded down $5.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $275.16. 48,591,571 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,555,918. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $278.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.32. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $164.93 and a 52-week high of $303.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.388 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 21st. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

