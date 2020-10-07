Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by BEAM Asset Management LLC

BEAM Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 640 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 3.1% of BEAM Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. BEAM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 414.3% during the second quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 300.0% during the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3,080.0% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 36.0% during the first quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $5.02 on Wednesday, hitting $280.18. The company had a trading volume of 2,078,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,555,918. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $164.93 and a 12-month high of $303.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $278.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $243.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be given a $0.388 dividend. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 21st.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

