Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 63.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 135,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 235,028 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 8.2% of Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $37,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 75.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,893,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,026,138,000 after purchasing an additional 6,827,922 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $323,111,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 511.6% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,465,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $858,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899,298 shares during the period. Nippon Life Insurance Co. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 214.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nippon Life Insurance Co. now owns 3,239,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $802,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208,514 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,963,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $733,824,000 after purchasing an additional 592,321 shares during the period. 42.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

Shares of QQQ stock traded up $4.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $279.92. The company had a trading volume of 27,176,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,438,129. The company has a 50 day moving average of $278.77 and a 200 day moving average of $243.81. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $164.93 and a 1-year high of $303.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.388 per share. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 21st.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

