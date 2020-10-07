Invesco S&P 500 Minimum Variance ETF (BATS:SPMV) Shares Up 1.2%

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Minimum Variance ETF (BATS:SPMV) shot up 1.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $32.00 and last traded at $32.00. 123 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $31.62.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.50.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Minimum Variance ETF stock. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Minimum Variance ETF (BATS:SPMV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 14,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

