Invesco S&P 500 Minimum Variance ETF (BATS:SPMV) Stock Price Up 1.2%

Invesco S&P 500 Minimum Variance ETF (BATS:SPMV)’s stock price rose 1.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $32.00 and last traded at $32.00. Approximately 123 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $31.62.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.50.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Minimum Variance ETF stock. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Minimum Variance ETF (BATS:SPMV) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

