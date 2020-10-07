Invictus Hyperion Fund (IHF) Price Down 10% Over Last Week

Invictus Hyperion Fund (CURRENCY:IHF) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. One Invictus Hyperion Fund token can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00001298 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Invictus Hyperion Fund has traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar. Invictus Hyperion Fund has a market capitalization of $16.33 million and $2,467.00 worth of Invictus Hyperion Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009383 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002346 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.66 or 0.00259519 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00035794 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00083550 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $162.65 or 0.01525786 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00157776 BTC.

About Invictus Hyperion Fund

Invictus Hyperion Fund’s total supply is 119,941,689 tokens and its circulating supply is 118,013,531 tokens. The Reddit community for Invictus Hyperion Fund is /r/invictuscapital and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official Twitter account is @ic_invictus . Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official website is invictuscapital.com/hyperion

Invictus Hyperion Fund Token Trading

Invictus Hyperion Fund can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invictus Hyperion Fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Invictus Hyperion Fund should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Invictus Hyperion Fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

