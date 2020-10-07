Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Brokerages expect Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) to report ($0.03) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.18). Ionis Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 116.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.22). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to $0.26. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $146.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ionis Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.43.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $100,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,021 shares in the company, valued at $101,413.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. 85.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ IONS traded up $0.70 on Wednesday, hitting $46.00. The stock had a trading volume of 8,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,808. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 10.94 and a quick ratio of 10.84. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $39.32 and a 52-week high of $66.22. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.41 and a beta of 1.50.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

Read More: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.