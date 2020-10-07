Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $193.76 Million

Equities analysts expect Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) to post $193.76 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $163.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $213.32 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $168.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $711.32 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $691.80 million to $741.45 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $806.48 million, with estimates ranging from $712.00 million to $927.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $146.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.87 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 13.81%. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS.

IONS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.43.

Shares of IONS stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.00. The company had a trading volume of 8,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,808. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.63 and its 200 day moving average is $54.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 10.94 and a quick ratio of 10.84. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $39.32 and a fifty-two week high of $66.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 52.41 and a beta of 1.50.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $100,360.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,413.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IONS. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 377.4% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. 85.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

