IQ Global Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GRES) Trading Up 0.5%

IQ Global Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GRES)’s stock price was up 0.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.84 and last traded at $25.80. Approximately 117,989 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 895% from the average daily volume of 11,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.67.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.75.

Get IQ Global Resources ETF alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in IQ Global Resources ETF stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of IQ Global Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GRES) by 35.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 136,628 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,715 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 14.38% of IQ Global Resources ETF worth $3,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

IQ ARB Global Resources ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the IQ ARB Global Resources Index (the Index). The Index uses momentum and valuation factors to identify global companies that operate in commodity-specific market segments and whose equity securities trade in developed markets, including the United States.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for IQ Global Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQ Global Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.