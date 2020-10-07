IRISnet (IRIS) Price Down 21.3% This Week

IRISnet (CURRENCY:IRIS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 7th. One IRISnet coin can currently be purchased for $0.0553 or 0.00000518 BTC on exchanges including Huobi Korea and Huobi Global. IRISnet has a total market capitalization of $47.30 million and approximately $3.91 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, IRISnet has traded down 21.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IRISnet Profile

IRISnet’s total supply is 2,002,233,873 coins and its circulating supply is 855,889,773 coins. The official website for IRISnet is www.irisnet.org . IRISnet’s official message board is medium.com/irisnet-blog . IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork

Buying and Selling IRISnet

IRISnet can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Global and Huobi Korea. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IRISnet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IRISnet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IRISnet using one of the exchanges listed above.

