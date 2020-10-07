iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Stock Position Lowered by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 27.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,868 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TLT. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,600.0% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period.

Shares of TLT stock traded down $1.17 on Wednesday, reaching $159.26. 9,427,712 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,011,357. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $134.45 and a 12-month high of $179.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $163.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.96.

Separately, ValuEngine raised iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th.

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

