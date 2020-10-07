iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Acquired by American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 3.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 2.7% of American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IEF. FMR LLC grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,541,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,503,344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526,416 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 334.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,893,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $716,405,000 after acquiring an additional 4,538,555 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,496,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $546,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,913 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 174.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,204,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $512,414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 170,216.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 3,360,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $409,525,000 after acquiring an additional 3,358,372 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine raised iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

IEF traded down $0.35 on Wednesday, hitting $120.85. 411,443 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,808,387. The company has a 50 day moving average of $121.78 and a 200-day moving average of $121.60. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $109.97 and a 12-month high of $123.41.

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

