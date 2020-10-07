iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Sold by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 27.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 23,515 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 1.7% of Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $7,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEF. Stearns Financial Services Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 152.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,244.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 73,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 71,117 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

IEF traded down $0.35 on Wednesday, hitting $120.85. The company had a trading volume of 6,554,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,817,385. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $109.97 and a 1 year high of $123.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $121.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.60.

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

