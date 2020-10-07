iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Ballew Advisors Inc’s Largest Position

Ballew Advisors Inc lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,331 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 14.2% of Ballew Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Ballew Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $16,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVV. Alliance Wealth Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 2,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Insight 2811 Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 5,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $4.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $336.06. The stock had a trading volume of 3,925,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,026,381. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $339.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $309.29. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $220.28 and a 1 year high of $360.26.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

