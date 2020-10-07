iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Bought by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,277 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,854 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $2,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of USMV. BOKF NA grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 37.0% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 11,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1,192.5% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 43.9% in the first quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 273,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,751,000 after purchasing an additional 83,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustmark National Bank Trust Department boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 347,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,757,000 after acquiring an additional 32,065 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

Shares of USMV traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $64.69. 3,569,258 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.80.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.