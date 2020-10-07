iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) is American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s 2nd Largest Position

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,633 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares during the period. iShares GNMA Bond ETF accounts for 6.0% of American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF were worth $6,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares GNMA Bond ETF alerts:

iShares GNMA Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.02. 1,315 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,797. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.94 and a fifty-two week high of $55.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.25.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares GNMA Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares GNMA Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.