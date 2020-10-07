iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Acquired by Sowa Financial Group Inc.

Sowa Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,003,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 93,945 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust makes up approximately 12.9% of Sowa Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Sowa Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $18,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IAU. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 14,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 55,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Private Vista LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Vista LLC now owns 10,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 25,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IAU traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.00. 35,915,265 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,533,385. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.14. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $19.76.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

