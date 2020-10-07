iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYGH) Trading 0.8% Higher

iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYGH)’s stock price traded up 0.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $83.48 and last traded at $83.48. 2,805 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 7,319 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.78.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.74.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 4,409.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 193,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,793,000 after purchasing an additional 189,349 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 183,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,751,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 23,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $455,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period.

See Also: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.