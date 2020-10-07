iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:JPXN) Trading Up 0.9%

iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:JPXN) shares were up 0.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $64.21 and last traded at $64.21. Approximately 1,717 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 7,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.62.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.99.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF during the first quarter worth about $228,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF by 56.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 44,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 16,014 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF by 126.7% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 183,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,912,000 after acquiring an additional 102,623 shares during the period.

iShares Japan Large-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P/TOPIX 150 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P/TOPIX 150 (the Index). The Index is comprised of approximately 70% of the market value of the Japanese equity market.

