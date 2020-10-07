iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) Sets New 1-Year High at $79.41

Shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $79.41 and last traded at $79.33, with a volume of 131713 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $78.18.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.74.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 140.5% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 42.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 2,416 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 478.1% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 3,648 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $318,000.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

