iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) is Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Powell Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 329 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 4.6% of Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 50.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,860,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $420,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647,010 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.4% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,980,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $424,897,000 after acquiring an additional 984,374 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 124.1% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,581,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $339,762,000 after acquiring an additional 3,091,190 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,447,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $331,558,000 after acquiring an additional 197,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,016,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $244,470,000 after purchasing an additional 21,035 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.47 on Wednesday, reaching $64.64. 882,033 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,097,344. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.72 and a fifty-two week high of $70.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.23.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

