iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH) Shares Sold by BEAM Asset Management LLC

BEAM Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI World ETF accounts for 2.2% of BEAM Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. BEAM Asset Management LLC owned about 0.23% of iShares MSCI World ETF worth $2,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of URTH. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $38,159,000. Strategic Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Investment Management LLC now owns 172,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,861,000 after acquiring an additional 70,960 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 1,868.1% during the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 67,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,233,000 after acquiring an additional 64,208 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $2,277,000. Finally, Arlington Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,412,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI World ETF stock traded up $1.40 on Wednesday, hitting $101.37. 2,828 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,262. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.75. iShares MSCI World ETF has a one year low of $66.38 and a one year high of $105.13.

